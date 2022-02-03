WINTER WEATHER CAUSES POWER OUTAGES

Sleet and snow caused long lasting power outages in Bond County. Thousands of residents lost power Wednesday as the winter storm system hit the WGEL listening area. Power outages inside Greenville mostly lasted around 3 hours, but some residents in the county were still without power well into the evening.

Power outages were reported in Greenville, Sorento, Pocahontas, Mulberry Grove and through out Madison, Clinton and Fayette Counties.

The winter weather is expected to continue today, Thursday, and drop another 3-5 inches of snow before coming to an end later this afternoon.

There is along and ever changing list of closures and cancellations, tune to WGEL Radio 101.7FM for the latest.