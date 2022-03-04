Applications Accepted For BCMW Scholarships

The BCMW Community Services Block Grant Program is offering five $1,000 scholarships to residents with low income, residing in Bond, Clinton, Marion and Washington counties.

The scholarships are for those desiring to further their education during the 2022-2023 academic year at an accredited two-year college, vocational school, or four-year college or university.

All applicants must be permanent residents of Bond, Clinton, Marion or Washington counties. Eligibility criteria will be based on 30 day’s proof of income, grade point average, a 100 to 200-word statement about career goals, three letters of recommendation, and an interview with the Scholarship Committee.

Applications can be obtained at BCMW offices or at BCMWCommunityServices.org. They must be returned by March 31.

The program is funded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.