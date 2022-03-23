Bank of Hillsboro Personnel Changes

Bank of Hillsboro Alhambra Branch Manager Jeanne Reckman will retire at the end of this year after 25 years with the branch.

It was announced Julie Jett, head teller at the Alhambra branch, has stepped up to branch manager in preparation for Reckman’s retirement.

Reckman began her time with Bank of Hillsboro in 1997 as a part-time teller at the Alhambra branch. She moved up to full-time teller and has been branch manager the last 21 years.

Jett has been at the Alhambra branch for five years.

Bank of Hillsboro is 153 years old and has 11 branches located in Alhambra, Greenville, Keyesport, Highland, Carlyle, Altamont, Vandalia, Edwardsville, Effingham, Pana and Staunton.