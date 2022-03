Bond County Unit 2 High School students are preparing their spring musical. This year’s production is Disney’s Beauty & the Beast. The Broadway style musical will be presented in the high school auditorium this Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, and next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, March 10 through the 12.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for students in advance and $1 more at the door. You can purchase tickets at Meraki Florist and the high school office.