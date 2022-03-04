Blood Donors To Receive Free Camping

The American Red Cross, in cooperation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will be hosting a blood drive on Monday, 14 March 2022 at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center, from 12 pm to 5 pm. The American Red Cross works diligently every day to keep an adequate supply of blood available. The need for blood is ongoing – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In the United States, a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds. The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give the gift of life to help meet the demand.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fully supports the efforts of the American Red Cross and will reward donors with a certificate for one night of free camping at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campground at Carlyle Lake. The certificate can be used at any standard, single capacity, non-reservable site at McNair, Boulder, Coles Creek, Dam East, or Dam West Campground.

For more information about this and other events at Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.