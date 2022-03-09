Bond County Candidate Filings: Day Two

Tuesday was the second day that candidates could file petitions to be on the June 28 primary ballot.

Two women filed as candidates for Bond County Circuit Clerk. They are incumbent Randi C. Workman of Greenville, a Republican, and Elisabeth (Lis) Ward of Greenville, a Democrat.

The term will be for two years as Workman was appointed to the position on November 1, 2021 upon the retirement of Rex Catron.

Also filing Tuesday was Corey Perigo of Pocahontas for precinct committeeman in Burgess 1. Perigo is a Republican.

Monday, March 14 is the final day for candidates to file petitions at the county clerk’s office.