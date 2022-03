The Bond-Madison Water Company has announced their supplier, Illinois American Water Company, experienced a large water main break Sunday and is not able to supply water until it is repaired.

Officials said they are utilizing emergency interconnects to try to maintain adequate water.

At this time, Bond-Madison customers are not under a boil order, but that may change. If it does, we’ll announce it on WGEL.

For more updates, visit BondMadison.com or their Facebook page.