Bridge & Chamber Accepting Applications For Grants

The Bridge Church and Greenville Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Campaign are accepting applications for small business grants.

Applications are due by March 31. Any Greenville business can apply for the grant by visiting the Chamber’s website at http://www.greenvilleilchamber.org/.

The Bridge challenged its membership and the Greenville community, in the fall of 2020, to support one specific business each week as the pandemic forced many small businesses to close.

That led to a new campaign in 2021, titled #ForGreenville, which raised money through t-shirt and sweatshirt sales. One business received a grant in March of last year.

Now, The Bridge has raised another $2,200 for two $1,000 grants to be awarded to local businesses.

Dave and Erin Bradshaw, leaders and founders of The Bridge, said, “Community is only successful when we work together to care for one another and support each other. The #ForGreenville campaign is just one way we can intentionally serve our community and show our support.”