Broadband Company Coming To City

At Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, information was presented about a broadband company getting ready to lay fiber optic Internet for homes in the city.

City Manager JoAnn Hollenkamp said CTI Broadband will be coming to Greenville. They plan to build a permanent 12X12 building and are looking for sites. They plan to start working this month and will begin marketing in Greenville soon. The project is expected to be completed on July 26.

A councilman asked if more was known about the service and what the company will have available.

Greenville City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson said the company is also trying to work with the county.

While work is planned to begin this month, once again, projection for competition in the entire city is July of 2026.