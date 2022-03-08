Candidate Filing Underway In Bond County

The filing period for candidates in the 2022 election began Monday with13 people submitting petitions to the county clerk’s office.

Three incumbents will be seeking re-election for county offices. They are Democrat Meg Sybert for county clerk, Republican Colleen Camp for treasurer and Republican James Leitschuh for sheriff.

All five Bond County Board position will be elected.

There is already a race in District 1. Incumbent Democrat Joseph Whalen of Smithboro has filed in addition to Christopher Timmermann, a Republican from Pocahontas.

In District 3, incumbent Republican Jacob Rayl of Pierron is seeking re-election.

Adam Boudouris, a Democrat from Greenville, is seeking re-election as board member in District 5.

Precinct committeeman candidates will also be on the ballot.

Republican candidates include Colleen Camp in Central 7, Barb Kirkman in Central 2, Jacob Rayl in Burgess 3, Joshua Hill in Shoal Creek 1, and Carol Lingley in Central 4.

Joseph Whalen is the Democrat candidate for committeeman in Pleasant Mound 2.

Monday is the final day candidates can file petitions.

This year’s primary election is Tuesday, June 28 and the general election is Tuesday, November 8.