The Greenville City Council meeting Tuesday, March 8 will be the first regular session first new City Manager JoAnn Hollenkamp.

The council will discuss the city’s residential occupancy permit checklist and code, award grass mowing bids, consider an engineering agreement for the Idler Lane water main project, and review the ordinance regulating video gaming in the city.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building. It can be seen on the Greenville Facebook page.