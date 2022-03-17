City Holding Public Hearing Sunday

The Greenville City Council will conduct a public hearing Sunday, March 20 at 4 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

The purpose of the hearing is to provide opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed construction of a new water treatment plant to serve Greenville residents and continue to provide water for bulk water customers.

Detailed information about the project will be presented including a final recommended plan and preliminary budget impacts.

Individuals will be allowed time to make comments.

Written statements regarding the water plant proposal will be accepted until 10 days after the hearing and should be addressed to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, as indicated in the Preliminary Environmental Impacts Determination document.