City Holds Water Plant Hearing

The City of Greenville held a rare, but short public hearing Sunday afternoon regarding funding for a new water treatment plant.

Only the media attended the five minute hearing.

Lee Beckman, from the Effingham firm of Milano and Grunloh Engineers, gave an overview of the project, noting it would include construction of a new plant, intake structure, and system improvements. He said the total construction cost is estimated at $13,745,500 and the total project cost is estimated at $16,870,000. Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2022-2023, depending on funding. Beckman also noted there would be some material price increases as the estimates are a year old and costs have gone up, so some adjustments may need to be made to the plans. The new plant will be constructed just north of the existing plant and the old plant will remain functional until the new one is complete.

The city has received a $14.2 million loan from Rural Development to be used for the plant.

It is applying for an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan and grant which could cover the entire cost for the new plant. City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson said the city would use the IEPA money or the Rural Development loan, but not both.

The IEPA loan would include forgiving repayment of at least $400,000 of the principal. The current interest rate is 1.11 percent.

Written public statements on Greenville’s IEPA loan request are being accepted Through March 30 by the IEPA. Beckman commented that once the required process is completed by the city, he believes Greenville has a good chance of securing funding in the next fiscal year.