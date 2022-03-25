City Of Greenville Farmers Markets Back In 2022

The City of Greenville farmers markets are returning this year after a successful 2021.

City Tourism Director Jes Adam told WGEL the events will kick off in June and will be held on the first Saturday of each month through October. The locations will change from month to month, however June and July will be held in the parking lot along Second Street, behind Rex’s Quick Lube. He said the farmers markets will showcase produce and products made in Greenville and Bond County.

Vendor registration is underway now. Go to GreenvilleIllinois.com.