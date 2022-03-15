Compost Available To Greenville Residents Soon

Local residents will soon able to take advantage of the City of Greenville’s compost program.

Residents can obtain compost at the public works location, 1307 South Fourth Street beginning April 6.

They can pick it up on their own or public works employees will help load compost on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to noon until it runs out.

The city makes the compost with leaves picked up in the leaf vacuuming program.

That leaf vacuuming program will run through Thursday, April 14, weather permitting. Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the edge of the curb or street, so the vacuum can reach them. Piles should be no higher than three feet and debris should be removed from the leaf piles.

Residents can also bag their leaves and place them at the curb. Crews will pick them up throughout the week, as the schedule allows.