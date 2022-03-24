County Board Addresses Lack Of Funds

The Bond County Board learned at its recent meeting that income to fund the court security line item in the budget is lagging behind.

Court security is required by the state at courthouses. Bond County has six officers who work part-time to provide security during weekdays.

Sheriff Jim Leitschuh and State’s Attorney Dora Mann told the board changes by the state in court costs going to the court security fund are drastically affecting the income. It was projected that by the end of the fiscal year, the court security fund will have a deficit of $40,000.

County officials had no suggestions how to remedy the situation.

County board members plan to talk about it in the near future to try to determine where to get the extra money.

The county board reappointed several county residents to other boards. They included Don Hawley for the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District, Brad Apple for the Keyesport Fire Protection District, Jeff Benson for the Greenville Fire Protection District, and Yvette Hall for the Mulberry Grove Sanitation District.