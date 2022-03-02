County Board Discusses Broadband Survey & More

Meeting Tuesday morning, the Bond County Board took action to allow a survey of county residents to be conducted regarding broadband Internet access.

The county has a Broadband Committee and it requested permission to conduct the survey online. It was mentioned the committee was awaiting an opinion from State’s Attorney Dora Mann regarding a proposal to offer gift cards, in drawings for those who respond to the survey.

A motion by the board to proceed with the survey was approved 4-1 with Gerald McCray voting “no”. He suggested the county wait to receive a response from the state’s attorney.

When the online survey is ready for use, an announcement will be made by the county.

It was announced the county has received a grant from the Illinois Court Technology Modernization program, through the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts, in the amount of $120,075. It will be used for various technological aspects of the court system including the enhancement and simplification of remote video arraignments.

In other action, Pedro Valentin was appointed to the Bond County Housing Authority Board to fill a vacancy. The term will end July 7, 2023.

The board went into executive session to discuss a labor agreement for sheriff’s department employees. No action was taken following the closed session.