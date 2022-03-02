COVID Clinics In Mulberry Grove March 8 & 29

COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been scheduled in Mulberry Grove for Tuesday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 29.

Both will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Mulberry Grove Community Building at 203 Colburn Drive. They are for anyone in the county.

The clinics are offered by the Bond County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Spokespersons from those agencies advise vaccines continue to be the safest and most effective way to prevent getting COVID-19 and its variants, and help avoid the more serious effects of severe illness, hospitalization and potential death.

There is no cost for the vaccine. It is recommended for everyone age five or older.

To make an appointment, call 664-1442, extension 125. Walk-ins will be accepted as the schedule allows.

Individuals receiving a vaccination at either of the Mulberry Grove clinics will be entered into a drawing, no purchase necessary, for a $50 Casey’s gift card.

County businesses, churches and other service organizations, who might be interested in hosting an outreach clinic, can contact the Bond County Health Department for more information and a site evaluation. There is no cost to host a clinic.