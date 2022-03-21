Dalton Knerrer Named Gehrig Scholarship Winner

The 2022 Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District has named Dalton Knerrer as the Dr. Harold W. Gehrig Scholarship Winner.

Dalton is a 2019 graduate of Greenville High School, and a former Greenville FFA and Dudleyville 4-H club member. He is currently a junior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign majoring in Crop Science. While in college he has been an active member in the Nabor House Cooperative Fraternity, Collegiate Farm Bureau, and the University of Illinois agronomy club, Field & Furrow. In 2020 Dalton worked as a summer field specialist intern for Illinois Ag Research.

Dalton says, “The experience led me to choose my path at U of IL, studying crop science.” In the summer of 2021 he completed an internship with BASF in their Trait Development Division where he was involved with the regulated soybean seed production. He assisted in regulated soybean trials, planting, spraying, and tissue sampling. This internship with BASF will continue in the spring of 2022.