Donate Girl Scout Cookies To Your Local Hometown Heroes

Now more than ever, we’re aware of how much we rely on the care of our communities. This year, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is happy to announce their Hometown Heroes program where local heroes can be the recipients of delicious Girl Scout Cookies.

Through Hometown Heroes, local Girl Scouts chose organizations to celebrate with the gift of girl Scout Cookies. These special groups include hospital workers, first responders, veterans, school staff, food banks, and others who are out making a difference every day. Hometown Heroes gives customers the opportunity to support their local Girl Scouts as well as local heroes.

“Through Hometown Heroes, customers can purchase Girl Scout Cookies for those who give so much to the people in our communities – like firefighters, nursing homes, and police officers,” said Katie Grayling, Senior Manager of Product Programs. “Girl Scouts are known for giving back to their communities, and we’re excited to have this opportunity where the girls and volunteers can select the heroes in their specific community to receive the cookies,” Grayling added.

Customers can purchase Girl Scout Cookies to donate to their Hometown Heroes by visiting gsofsi.org/findcookies. Help our council reach its goal of donating 50,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies to our local heroes.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn five important life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.