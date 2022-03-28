Explore KC Day April 1

Kaskaskia College s hosting “Explore KC Day” on Friday, April 1 for any high school student, parents or other potential students who wish to visit and learn more about the college.

The free event is at the main campus from 9 a.m. to noon.

Attendees will learn more about the college’s services, including programs, degrees, apprenticeships, clinical, transfer partners, student life and career pathways.

Parents will hear from a panel of college representatives about financial aid, academic excellence, health and safety.

The first 150 registrants will receive a KC swag bag. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

To register for “Explore KC Day” go to Kaskaskia.edu.

The college is also hosting a Transfer Fair from noon to 2 p.m. April 1. Representatives from 17 colleges and universities will be in attendance to provide information.

