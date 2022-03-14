February 2022 Street Department Report

Local residents very well remember the snow storms received in February, so it’s no surprise the Greenville Street Department’s report for last month shows many hours worked battling those snow incidents.

According to the report, city employees worked 378 hours removing snow and spreading salt.

A total of 195 man hours were spent on water meters and valves, leak repairs and water taps.

Other activities included 80 hours on the street sweeper, 45 hours of placing cold patch material on streets, 40 hours locating underground utility lines, 28 hours doing brush pick-up and disposal, 13 hours of catch basin cleaning, and 11 hours of alley maintenance.