Fire Sunday Night Near Greenville

A fire at a house, just outside the Greenville city limits Sunday night, was contained to the kitchen.

Greenville Fire Protection District Chief Dennis Wise said a resident was cooking food in a frying pan when grease spattered and a fire erupted.

The Greenville fire department was called at 7:26 p.m. with the Mulberry Grove department and Rural Med also responding.

Chief Wise said firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down. The microwave, stove and cabinets were damaged, and there was smoke in other parts of the home, according to Chief Wise.

The house is located at 1622 West Old National Trail, west of Greenville.

There were no injuries.