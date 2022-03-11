FNB Community Bank Celebrates National Reading Month

Courtney Dalman with The FNB Community Bank presents a gift to Amy Jackson, principal of Sorento School
In honor of National Reading Month, The FNB Community Bank recently made donations to some area school libraries for the purchase of books.

A total of eleven libraries each received $300. These were Greenville Elementary, Greenville Junior High, Greenville High School, Mulberry Grove Elementary, Mulberry Grove Junior/Senior High School, Patoka School, Pocahontas School, Ramsey High School, Ramsey Elementary, Sorento School, and Vandalia Elementary.

Lauren Robison from The FNB Community Bank makes a presentation to Greenville Jr. HIgh.
Courtney Dalman with The FNB Community Bank makes a donation to Greenville High School.
Courtney Dalman with The FNB Community Bank presents a gift to Greenville Elementary School.

National Reading Month is held every March in conjunction with the birthdate of legendary children’s author Theodor Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.

