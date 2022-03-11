FNB Community Bank Celebrates National Reading Month

In honor of National Reading Month, The FNB Community Bank recently made donations to some area school libraries for the purchase of books.

A total of eleven libraries each received $300. These were Greenville Elementary, Greenville Junior High, Greenville High School, Mulberry Grove Elementary, Mulberry Grove Junior/Senior High School, Patoka School, Pocahontas School, Ramsey High School, Ramsey Elementary, Sorento School, and Vandalia Elementary.

National Reading Month is held every March in conjunction with the birthdate of legendary children’s author Theodor Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss.