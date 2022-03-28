Fourth Fest Glow Run April 29

Another Light Up The Night Glow Run 5K, to benefit Bond County Fourth Fest, will take place Friday, April 29 in Greenville. It begins at 7:30 p.m.

The registration fee is $25 per person. Those signing up receive a t-shirt and glow paint.

The course begins and ends at 110 West Main Street.

Online registration can be completed at RunSignUp.com or go to the Bond County Fourth Fest Facebook page. On-line registration ends April 22, however individuals can register the day of the event, but will not be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Fourth Fest is scheduled in downtown Greenville for Friday and Saturday, July 1st and 2nd.