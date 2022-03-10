GHS Graduation & Other Dates Set

The 2022 graduation date for Bond County Community Unit 2 high school has been set.

The graduation ceremony for seniors will be Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m.

The Unit 2 board has adopted a calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers report on August 17 and the first day for students will be August 18.

The Thanksgiving holiday begins Wednesday, November 22 and school resumes Monday, November 28.

The Christmas holiday is to begin December 21 with teachers returning January 3, 2023 and classes starting the following day.

The spring 2023 break will take place April 6 through April 10.

The district has entered into an intergovernmental agreement with the Regional Office of Education Number 3 to receive services in the Regional Safe Schools Program for the 2022-2023 school year.