GHS Hosts 6th Annual Chili Cook Off

BCCU#2 High School Foods II Students hosted the 6th Annual GHS Chili Cook Off on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Student teams work together to create a chili recipe using ingredients provided by the FACS (Family and Consumer Science) department purchased from local businesses and approved ingredients brought by members of the student teams.

On Cook Off Day, Parents, High School Student body, Staff, Teachers, District Administration and School Board members arrive to taste and vote for their favorite in the People’s Choice Award category.

2022 People’s Choice Award went to “Ring of Fire American Chili” Created by: Macy Jett, Lilee Joiner, Paige Roberts and Gabby Stengel (pictured above).

Runner up in People’s Choice was “Rev’s Famous Chili” Created by: Hope Beard, Megan Beavin, Emma Ketten, Libby Reavis, Aurian Stosberg and Bailey Wilkerson (below).

The Grand Champion Chili is named by a panel of independent judges in a blind contest based on criteria of color, consistency, taste and after-taste. The 2022 Winning Chili “Cool Beans” was created by: Gavin Kaegy, Gracie Lindley, Dima Powel, Drew Potthast and Lily Prater (below).

Runner Up Grand Champion “Chill Chili’s” was created by Gunner Heckman, Deriauna Hawkins, Grace Holloway and Madi Hook (below).

Community volunteers for the Event were: Thersa Coleman, Roger Sanders, Jesse Shaw, Austin Kastl and Guest Chef, Jimmy Romack who prepared White Chili Recipe for tasting.

Spring Semester Foods students engage in cooking labs related to various units of Study; Principles of Baking, Grains, Dairy and Eggs, Meat/Poultry, Foods of U.S/Canada and International Culture and Cuisine.

The BCCU#2 FACS Department was awarded two Grants for the 2021-2022 School year. Dollars for Dairy Grant (St. Louis Dairy Council) provided funds to purchase Kitchen Blenders for the Cooking Labs and Illinois Pork Producers Association Food Service Grant to purchase Pork products to use in recipe preparation.

Funds from the IPPA Food Service Grant were used during the Fall semester to bring KC Culinary Professor and Chef, Robert Rhymes to the school for a day of cooking demonstrations using Pork as the Main ingredient. FACS Students and High School Staff watched the live demonstrations and provided samples to taste of each recipe.

Dollars for Dairy Blenders are used in cooking labs for a variety of recipe preparation including monthly preparation of fruit smoothies or milkshakes. The latest milkshake lab included a “Make Mine Milk” Taste test and photo booth for Freshman and Sophomore cooking students.

We are very grateful to the local Dairy and Pork Industry Farmers who support these programs and our local School programs.

Questions about Dollars for Dairy contact: Kelsey Bentlage at Kbentlage@stldairycouncil.org. Questions about Illinois Pork Producers contact Jenny Ring at jenny@ilpork.com.

Questions about BCCU#2 FACS program contact Patti Maurer at pmaurer@bccu2.org.