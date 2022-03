Greenville Fire Protection District responded to a report of a grass fire on at 6:49 PM Friday on the 1300 block of Woburn Ave in Greenville. Origin of the fire was undetermined. Firefighters were able to get the fire extinguished with the use of trucks, blowers, and by hand. Approximately 15 acres were burned in the fire doing $90,000 worth of damage. Units were on the scene for 46 min.