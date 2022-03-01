Greenville Library Celebrating Read Across America Day

The mission of a library is to promote reading, and on Wednesday, March 2, there will be a special emphasis on reading at the Greenville Public Library.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL Wednesday is “Read Across America Day, promoted by the National Education Association to encourage Americans to read more. Library patrons can enter for a chance to win a book from the library.

No purchase is necessary to participate.

For more information, call the library at 618-664-3115.