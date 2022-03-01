Greenville Traffic Stop Results In Arrests

Greenville Chief of Police Stephen Neece reports multiple arrests were made during a traffic stop February 15 in the 900 block of East Main Street.

Tanya L. Bauer, age 47, of Granite City was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle. She was also taken into custody on two outstanding Granite City Police Department warrants.

Thomas G. Light, age, 63, of New Douglas, was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle by a passenger.

William L. Rhodes, age 60, of Greenville, was arrested for alleged methamphetamine delivery, 15 to 100 grams.

Bauer posted $7,500 bond and was released. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Light has pleaded not guilty to his charges and requested a trial by jury. He was released on recognizance bond. A possible negotiated plea hearing has been scheduled for March 9, and then a jury trial is on the docket for March 28.

Rhodes’ bond is $15,000 cash and his preliminary hearing is set for March 3.