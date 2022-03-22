Group Formed To Support Greenville Public Library

A new group has been formed to support the Greenville Public Library.

John Goldsmith is the president of the new organization, which he said was organized at the request of the library and will become a 501c3 charity. Goldsmith said the group may work with the library to raise funds, develop resources, and services, and help with programs and events.

Goldsmith also said a membership drive will be organized for the Friends of the Library soon.

Click below to hear more:

Once the membership drive details are announced, we’ll share them with you right here on WGEL.