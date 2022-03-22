GU Nursing Program Preview Day Is Friday

A special preview day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 25, on the Greenville University campus for students interested in enrolling in a program leading to a bachelor of science in nursing that will be launched this fall at GU.

The new four-year program ­– which will be offered in partnership with St. John’s College of Nursing in Springfield, Illinois – recently received verbal approval from the Higher Learning Commission. Formal approval is expected at the HLC board meeting in April.

During Friday’s preview day, prospective students will meet with GU President Suzanne Davis, St. John’s College of Nursing Chancellor Dr. Charlene Aaron, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager. They also will be able to tour the GU campus, visit the hospital’s clinical facilities, and eat lunch in the GU Dining Commons. Nursing program applicants interested in competing on a GU athletic team will be able to meet with coaches after the lunch.

The partnership allows Greenville University students to complete the pre-nursing coursework during the first two years of the program and then take upper-level courses in the St. John’s nursing curriculum the final two years, all while remaining on the Greenville campus. Clinical experiences will take place at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, with multiple locations and specialties in the region.

In addition to classroom instruction, the program also gives students access to a mobile simulation center on the GU campus. That facility gives students hands-on experience in patient care – using programmable manikins – which allows students to enhance their skills in a no-risk environment. A permanent simulation center will be constructed at Holy Family Hospital.

“The Higher Learning Commission verbal approval is very good news,” said Dr. Charlene Aaron, St. John’s College of Nursing Chancellor. “I’m excited about the access this program will provide to nursing training so students in this part of the state won’t have to drive so far. It also is a real opportunity for us to help develop the nursing workforce that is so needed in area HSHS hospitals.

“The nursing field has been impacted significantly by COVID-19,” she continued. “There just aren’t enough nurses now, and many are working in under-staffed situations. We want to develop more nurses so they all can have a better work-life balance.”

During Friday’s preview day, financial aid information will be shared with prospective nursing students. One local trust, established in memory of former Greenville resident Viola Thompson, has awarded scholarships up to $1,200 per semester to nursing students since 1981. To apply, go to: www.hshs.org/HolyFamily/About-Us/Community-Connection/Viola-Thompson-Scholarship. One hundred percent of students applying to Greenville University receive financial assistance.

There is still time to sign up for Nursing Preview Day. Register at: https://apply.greenville.edu/register/NursingPreviewDay or contact the GU Admissions Office at 618-664-7005.