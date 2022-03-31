GU Professor Teaching Class At FM Church

Greenville University religion professor Aubrey McClain is teaching a five-week series, beginning Sunday, April 3, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

The series is titled “Jesus, the Jewish Theologian.” McClain will explore Jesus’ historical and cultural context.

The class will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on five consecutive Sundays, April 3 through May 1 in Room C 102 at the church.

McClain lived in Israel for 10 years, completing her doctoral studies and teaching at Jerusalem University College. She is in her fifth year at Greenville University.