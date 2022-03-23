GU Students In Intercollegiate Band

Two Greenville University band students have been selected to the North Central Intercollegiate Band.

Meghan Garmon of Hillsboro and Kennedy Gerton of Springfield, both freshmen students, were chosen by the College Band Directors National Association selection committee.

Garmon and Gerton, both clarinet players, will travel to Madison, Wisconsin in April to rehearse and prepare a concert for the College Band Directors National Association Conference.

GU Band Director Alex Kirby said band directors across the country nominate students for the select band, and students will audition at the conference for their chair placement within the section.