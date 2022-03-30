Gurlly In Court For Status Hearing

The man charged with a February 10 Greenville murder appeared in Bond County Circuit Court last week by video conferencing.

A status hearing was to be held for Demarcus C. Gurlly, age 28, of Greenville.

Circuit Court Judge Chris Bauer was aware that Gurlly was seeking a private attorney, and asked the defendant where that stood.

Gurlly responded he had not yet been able to hire one and guessed it would take him another three to four weeks to do so. Another date for a status hearing was scheduled for April 21.

The defendant is charged with the murder of Laquita M. Sullivan age 37 of Greenville. Gurlly faces 10 counts of first degree murder plus a count of obstructing justice, all related to the shooting of Sullivan.

He is being held in the Bond County Jail on $1 million cash bond.