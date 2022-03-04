Health Board Talks Covid & Finances

In their recent meeting, the Bond County Board of Health discussed changes in masking requirements and the new framework for monitoring the level of COVID-19 in communities. The new approach focuses on hospitalizations, hospital capacity and cases in determining mitigations required. Rather than focusing on eliminating all virus transmission, the focus has shifted to protecting those at highest risk against infection and severe disease. When the level of severe disease in communities has the potential to overwhelm the healthcare system, prevention measures, such as masks, will be recommended. Currently, Bond County is considered to have a low COVID-19 community level, however Board Chairman, Dr. Tom Dawdy, emphasized that all could change very quickly with masks now coming off, with new variants emerging that are not yet well understood, and a significant number of people still unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Changes to funding for the health department’s Healthy Families program were presented by program director Monica Rensing. She noted that the Department of Human Services has identified Illinois counties whose families have the highest level of risk factors, which could include poverty, abuse, or substance use, and has chosen to commit funding to those counties. Bond County is not identified as high risk so it is likely the county’s healthy families program will not be funded after June 30 unless changes are made to the program. Rensing and health department administrator Sean Eifert are working to integrate a county that is considered high risk, into Bond County’s existing program, in order to maintain funding.

Eifert also reported to the board that the department realized an overall cash surplus of $104,463 for the month of January and that the overall cash on hand as of January 31 was $1,543,384. Eifert said the department will receive $125,000 through a COVID-19 response grant for 2022, as well as $36,897 for a mental health sustainability grant.