Holy Family Now Offering Lymphedema Therapy

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville is now offering lymphedema therapy.

Lymphedema is a condition caused by the disruption of the lymphatic system, which leads to swelling. If left untreated, the swelling will worsen, the tissue can become harder and more painful, and there is an increased risk of infection.

Kristen Hrasky and Julia Dunaway from Holy Family Hospital have completed their lymphedema certification and are now certified therapists.

For questions or more information on lymphedema therapy, contact Holy Family Hospital’s outpatient rehab services at 618-664-2626. To schedule an appointment, a patient must have a referral from their physician for therapy.