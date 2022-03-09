House Fire On South Fourth Street In Greenville

Greenville firefighters were paged to a house fire in the 800 block of South Fourth Street Tuesday just before 1 PM.

Greenville Fire Chief Denny Wise told WGEL the blaze started due to electrical issues. The homeowner was outside the home in the yard when a neighbor alerted him to the fire.

Fire personnel from Greenville, Mulberry Grove, and Keyesport were on the scene, along with Greenville Police, Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Rural Med EMS. Crews were on the scene for 2.5 to 3 hours.

Wise said the fire was confined to one room, but some damage was sustained throughout the home. Damage was estimated at $50,000.

No injuries were reported.