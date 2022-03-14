HSHS Holy Family Hospital Announces Pelvic Floor Program

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville has recently added a pelvic floor rehabilitation program to its variety of advanced physical rehabilitation services.

The new program helps patients with incontinence or pelvic pain issues.

Holy Family Hospital Physical Therapists Lacey Wiegmann and Candice Timmermann recently completed certification training to provide the service.

The therapists reported weak or damaged pelvic floor muscles can be caused by childbirth, trauma, aging or illness. They said the specialized training as pelvic floor physical therapists allows them to help those living with incontinence and pelvic pain.

For more information, contact Holy Family Hospital’s outpatient rehab services at 618-664-2626.