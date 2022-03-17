HSHS Holy Family Hospital Celebrates National Patient Safety Week

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is celebrating National Patient Safety Week March 14 through 20 to honor the importance of patient safety while recognizing the work already being done. Throughout the week colleagues are engaging in patient safety activities and celebrating their achievements in patient safety.

“Our top priority is to provide high-quality, patient-safe care,” shared Teresa Cornelius, chief nursing officer. “Our commitment to patient safety is reflected in our recent ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021, and our current four-star overall hospital rating from CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.”

Activities colleagues are participating in include a “Safety Stanley” decorating contest, where they decorate “Stanley” in ways that reflect how their department keeps their patients safe, patient safety trivia and a patient safety-themed escape room. Additionally, themed treats for colleagues are being incorporated throughout the week.

