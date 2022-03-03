HSHS Holy Family Hospital Updates Visitor Guidelines

Effective Wednesday, March 2, HSHS Holy Family Hospital will allow two visitors per patient.

All visitors must continue to follow hospital-specific processes for entry into the facility. All visitors must have their temperature checked and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. In addition, medical grade masks (non-cloth) are mandatory in all health care facilities, per CDC guidelines. Visitors must be age 18 or older, unless they are parents of a child receiving care.

No visitors are allowed for patients under investigation for possible COVID-19 diagnosis and those confirmed positive for COVID-19.

These guidelines apply to all areas of the hospital

Visiting hours remain as 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.