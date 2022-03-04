HSHS Home Care IL Collects For Bond County Food Pantry

HSHS Home Care Illinois expresses its thanks to community members and colleagues at HSHS Holy Family Hospital who generously donated non-perishable food items during their February food drive. Shown with some of the items collected are representatives from Holy Family Hospital (left to right) Niki Tebbe, informaticist; Candice Timmermann, physical therapist; Vicki Kloeckner, human resources director; Teresa Cornelius, chief nursing officer; Kelly Sager, president and CEO; and Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement coordinator for HSHS Hospice Illinois. These items were donated to the Bond County Senior Center food pantry to help those struggling with food insecurity.