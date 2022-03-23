HSHS Illinois Division Offering Nursing Scholarships

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Illinois Division recently announced a scholarship opportunity for students pursuing a career in nursing. The HSHS Scholars program is open to qualifying students attending an accredited nursing program. Students can earn up to $20,000 of funding for educational expenses. In addition to financial help, recipients will have a job upon graduating and passing boards in an HSHS Illinois Division hospital.

HSHS Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, as well as other HSHS ministries in Illinois, have many education and career development programs with partners in their areas and within their system. The scholarship is another way HSHS is supporting nursing students early in their careers while developing a strong, highly-competent workforce for its hospitals and the patients they serve.

Interested students can apply at hshs.org/ILnursingscholarship. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022. Applications are reviewed upon submission and top candidates are chosen for interviews. Applicants should have an interest in working in a HSHS Illinois Division hospital as an RN upon graduation/ passing boards.

“I recommend applying for the HSHS scholarship program because it is a great way to help pay for school and also gives you a head start in starting your career in nursing,” said Ciarra Marreo, RN, a recent recipient of HSHS Scholars funding. “Once graduating, the anxiety you feel preparing for the NCLEX and searching for a job is intense. This scholarship ensures that you have a job in your desired specialty after graduation and the residency program is very beneficial in helping new grads grow.

HSHS is a multi-institutional health care system that cares for patients in 14 communities in Illinois and Wisconsin. With nine hospitals in Illinois, scores of community-based health centers and clinics, nearly 2,300 physician partners, and more than 13,000 colleagues, HSHS is committed to its mission “to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry.

For additional questions about the HSHS Scholars program, email ILscholarships@hshs.org. For other career opportunities in a wide range of clinical and non-clinical positions, visit www.careers.hshs.org.