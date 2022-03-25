I-70 To Be Restricted For Pavement Repairs

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that I-70 from the Madison County Line, east to Sugar Loaf Road near Pocahontas in Bond County will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Wednesday, March 30, weather permitting. Work can be anticipated at any time Monday thru Saturday and is necessary to complete pavement repairs. Work is expected to be completed by late June 2022.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to construction signage and watch for changing conditions, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.