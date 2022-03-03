Illinois 161 Lane Closures Underway

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced intermittent lane closures on Illinois 161 from Albers Road in Albers to Hanover Street in Germantown. The closures began Wednesday, March 2.

Repair work will take place daily between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing. Work is expected to be completed by late June.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to construction signage and watch for changing conditions, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment while approaching and traveling through the work zone.