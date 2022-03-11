ISP Investigate Reported Expressway Shooting On I-70

Illinois State Police District 11 Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 64 eastbound Thursday at 6:39 AM.

While troopers were responding to the scene, the victim, a 49-year-old male from St. Louis, called District 11 telecommunicators. He advised that as he was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near Milepost 3 in St. Clair County, a black male in a dark-colored vehicle fired an unknown number of shots at his vehicle.

The victim fled from the suspect vehicle and subsequently crashed into the concrete median. The suspect vehicle also fled the scene. There victim driver was not injured in the shooting or crash. The investigation is still open and ongoing. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 agents and ISP Crime Scene Investigators are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477. Authorities remind you can remain anonymous when calling in tips to Crimestoppers.