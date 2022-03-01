Peoples Convoy Passes Through Area, ISP Encourage Safety

Many residents of the WGEL listening area took to overpasses above Interstate 70 Tuesday morning and afternoon in anticipation of the People’s Convoy, a group of truckers traveling the country in protest of Covid mandates. The group made its way through Bond County early Tuesday afternoon.

There are additional convoys with similar goals traversing the United States and Illinois State Police are reminding the public that they may be traveling through Illinois in the coming days. ISP would like all motorists to be mindful of increased traffic congestion in order to prevent traffic delays and traffic crashes. ISP would like all motorists traveling on Illinois roadways to arrive at their destination safely. Motorists are encouraged to pay close attention to their surroundings and obey traffic laws while driving and to share the roadways

“Illinois State Troopers are dedicated to ensuring the motoring public is safe, including those traveling through Illinois as part of a peaceful protest,” stated ISP Division of Patrol Colonel Margret McGreal. She continued, “We are in contact with organizers and anticipate the convoys will enter Illinois and are able to travel safely along with other motorists on our roadways. We would like to remind the public that if we all work together, obeying traffic laws and sharing the roadways, everyone can make it to their destination safely. We are hopeful those traveling in the convoys have safety in mind and will be cognizant of traffic laws.”