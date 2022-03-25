Jamison Sentenced For Illegal Possession Of Firearm

Chris Jamison, 19, of Centralia, Illinois, was sentenced today in federal court to 78 months in prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Upon his release, Jamison will be supervised by United States Probation for a period of three years. Additionally, Jamison must pay a $1000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents, Jamison possessed a Smith and Wesson, 9mm pistol while on probation for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle through Marion County Circuit Court.

The case was investigated by the FBI – Springfield Division Safe Streets Task Force and assisted by the Centralia Police Department.