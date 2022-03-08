Kaskaskia In-District Tuition Stays The Same

Kaskaskia College’s in-district tuition and rate fees are remaining the same for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

At its recent meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Education agreed to make no changes.

In-district tuition will be kept at $136 per credit hour with mandatory fees still $16 per credit hour, for a total in-district credit hour rate of $152.

Kaskaskia College President George Evans said that over the last six years, the college has raised in-district tuition by only $3.

He added “We will continue to provide a high-quality, affordable education to all students within the KC district.”