KC April 2022 Community Education Courses

Kaskaskia College Community and Continuing Education are offering 13 courses during April at the district’s education centers.

Courses feature a wide range of topics for students all of ages, including sign language, Feng Shui, painting, essential oils, spring crafts, cooking, and more!

Harry L. Crisp Technology Center (Centralia):

4/04, 4/07, 4/11, and 4/14 – Microsoft Excel

4/05, 4/12, 4/19, and 4/26 – Intro Conversational Sign Language

4/12 – Painted Sign Design: Students will paint a custom sign with a spring theme perfect for their home using a piece of raw wood.

Trenton Education Center:

4/05, 4/12, and 4/19 – Feng Shui – Wear from Here: This class will help students understand how their environment reflects their energies, both consciously and subconsciously. Using the 5 elements of Feng Shui in a simple manner while promoting awareness and increasing positive energy in hopes it will bring tranquility into students’ lives by identifying what to wear for that individuals desired intention.

Salem Education Center:

4/05 – Easter Fresh Flower Centerpiece

4/06 – Easter Cupcake Decorating

4/12, 4/19, and 4/26 – Basic Genealogy

4/21 – Essential Oils for Immunity and Discomfort

4/28 – Introduction to Facebook

Greenville Education Center:

4/05 – Spirelli Craft: Spirelli string crafts can be used as embellishments for scrapbooking, cards and other paper craft projects. They are easy to make with minimal supplies.

4/18 and 4/19 – Textured Acrylic Painting: Textured Acrylic Painting Students will make textured acrylic designs on canvasses, using various painting tools and modeling paste.

Vandalia Education Center:

4/11 – Countertop Cooking – Cake: Students will make a cake using an electric pressure cooker and a boxed mix of their choice.

4/25 – Tulle Wreath Making: Tulle Wreath Making Students will make a tulle wreath for any holiday or season they choose in their choice of colors.

Read full course descriptions, times, costs, and additional information before registering at www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education.

Space is limited for all classes due to COVID-19 guidelines. All students must pre-register for classes. Kaskaskia College will continue to enforce social distancing and safety guidelines established by the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Community and Continuing Education Department at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added classes, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.